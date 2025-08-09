Man Plucking Dates Suffer Electric Shock
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A 55-year-old man was critically injured after receiving an electric shock from transmission lines while climbing a date tree in Uch to pluck dates.
According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when Khadim, a resident of Makhdoompur, came into contact with live wires passing close to the tree.
The jolt left him unconscious, hanging precariously among the branches.
On receiving the alert, rescuers arrived with machinery and an ambulance, safely bringing him down and administering the first aid on the spot. Due to his critical condition, he was shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
