Man plunged to death in River Door

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A man on Monday lost his life after falling down into River Door from the hundred feet height near Harno Murree.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, Noor Khan resident of Supply Bazar Abbottabad was standing on the Murree roadside near Harno chair lift where River Door was streaming more than 300 feet downward.

Suddenly he slipped and fell into the deep river and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body of Noor Khan from the river and shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad.

His body handed over the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.