Man poisoned to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman poisoned to death her husband over a domestic dispute in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Shahid Mukhtar of Sadar Bazaar Mansoorabad had quarreled with his wife Madiha over a domestic dispute and she served poison to her spouse.

He was shifted to a hospital where he expired.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.