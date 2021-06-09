Man Poisoned To Death
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman poisoned to death her husband over a domestic dispute in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said Shahid Mukhtar of Sadar Bazaar Mansoorabad had quarreled with his wife Madiha over a domestic dispute and she served poison to her spouse.
He was shifted to a hospital where he expired.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.