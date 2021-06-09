UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Poisoned To Death

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Man poisoned to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman poisoned to death her husband over a domestic dispute in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Shahid Mukhtar of Sadar Bazaar Mansoorabad had quarreled with his wife Madiha over a domestic dispute and she served poison to her spouse.

He was shifted to a hospital where he expired.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Wife Women

Recent Stories

ECC approves $1bn to procure Covid-19 vaccine: Sou ..

18 minutes ago

Iran: powerful Shiite Muslim nation with regional ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks down at close

16 minutes ago

Bilawal trying to cover up deteriorating situation ..

16 minutes ago

EU seeks firm Biden pledge to end Trump-era trade ..

19 minutes ago

Significant operational achievements made by KPT i ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.