Man poisoned to death by in-laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A man was allegedly poisoned to death by his in-laws in the area of Muridwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 31-year-old Ikram of Chak No 488-GB had contracted love marriage with Iram Shehzadi of the same locality against the will of her parents.

His in-laws Ali Sher, Manak, etc. reportedly served him poison due to which Ikram's condition dilapidated. He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

The police registered a case and started investigation, he added.