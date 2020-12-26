Man poisoned to death by wife

A woman poisoned her husband to death in Chak Arazai Dilawer near here on Friday night

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A woman poisoned her husband to death in Chak Arazai Dilawer near here on Friday night.

According to police, Najma Bibi along with her paramour Parhaiar served custard to his husband Ghaffar and his friend Zafar by mixing intoxicants at night in Chak Arazai Dilawer.

When they fell unconscious, the accused set fire to the room to conceal the crime.

In the meantime, Maqbool, the brother of Ghaffar came there and shifted the victims to hospital in critical condition where Ghaffar succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police were looking into the matter.