Man Poisons Wife To Death
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A man allegedly poisoned his wife to death for not bearing children in Chak Jhumra police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Sana Noor of Chak No.150-JB Chiniot had married Abdus Shakoor of Chak Jhumra sometimes ago but failed to produce children.
Over this issue, an altercation took place between the couple after which the man reportedly served poison to his wife under the garb of desi medicines. As a result, the woman collapsed and was rushed to hospital where she died. Police have registered a case.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan faces upsurge in street crime1 minute ago
-
NA resolution on CSS age limit, attempts termed historic step for youth1 minute ago
-
Man poisons wife to death1 minute ago
-
DPM/FM Dar to visit China on Monday1 minute ago
-
Body found in Upper Jhelum Canal11 minutes ago
-
Driver's body recovered from River Panjkora in Dir11 minutes ago
-
DC visit Govt Dispensary to inspect medical facilities11 minutes ago
-
PMD forecasts very hot weather for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor visits Shaheed Sqn Ldr Usman’s house, condoles his death11 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation returns from China after productive visit21 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity21 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held21 minutes ago