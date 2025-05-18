Man poisons wife to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A man allegedly poisoned his wife to death for not bearing children in Chak Jhumra police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Sana Noor of Chak No.150-JB Chiniot had married Abdus Shakoor of Chak Jhumra sometimes ago but failed to produce children.

Over this issue, an altercation took place between the couple after which the man reportedly served poison to his wife under the garb of desi medicines. As a result, the woman collapsed and was rushed to hospital where she died. Police have registered a case.