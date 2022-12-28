UrduPoint.com

Man Poisons Wife To Death Before Killing Himself

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A man in Mian Khel village of Katlang tehsil in Mardan district on Wednesday poisoned his wife to death and later committed suicide by taking the same poison.

Katlang police said the husband gave poison to his wife and later took the same toxin to kill himself.

Some domestic issues led to the unfortunate incident, the police said.

Bodies of both the deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Katlang for medico-legal procedure.

Further investigation was underway.

