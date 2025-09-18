Man Posing As Govt Employee In Police Uniform Held
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Civil Lines Police have arrested a man for impersonating a government employee while wearing a police uniform, a police spokesman said on Thursday.
During the operation, a police uniform and a mobile phone were recovered from the possession of the accused.
Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Waheed said the suspect would be challaned in court with solid evidence and given due punishment.
He warned that those misusing official uniforms to pose as government employees would face strict legal action and could not escape the law.
