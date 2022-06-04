UrduPoint.com

Man Possessing 3750gm Hashish Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Man possessing 3750gm hashish arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of Ustarzai police on Saturday here arrested a drug smuggler and recovered a large quantity of hashish from his possession during a raid.

Police said, SHO Ustarzai, Saifullah Khattak and his team conducted a raid on intelligence based information and arrested a narcotics dealer, identified as Shabbir Jan alias Metho, resident of Ustarzai Payan.

Police recovered 3750gm of hashish from his possession. The accused was shifted to Ustarzai police station where further investigation was started from him.

The area people have lauded the police for their efforts to purge the area of such anti-social elements and narcotics.

