Man Possession Narcotics Arrested In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 01:14 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) ::The Usterzai police here on Monday arrested a drug dealer, recovered hashish and ice drug from his possession during routine inspection on a check post.

SHO Ustarzai, Saifullah Khan said a suspected person, later identified as Gul Abbas, a resident of Usterzai Payan was stopped and during his body search 1200 gm of hashish and 30 ice drug were recovered from his possession.

The accused was taken into custody and shifted to Ustarzai police station for further legal procedure.

