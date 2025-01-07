Open Menu

Man Receives Burns In Fire Incident

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Man receives burns in fire incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A young man received serious burn injuries when a fire erupted due to gas leakage in his house in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that the fire erupted in the house situated in Hassan Village Chak 208/R-B road due to gas leakage.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused burn injuries house owner Ejaz (45) in addition to burning precious house luggage.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

Rescue 1122 also shifted the injured to hospital after providing him first aid. However, his condition was stated to be out of danger, he added.

