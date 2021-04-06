UrduPoint.com
Man Reenacts PUBG Game Scene, Kills Three, Injures Two

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :An accused, addicted of a PUBG mobile game, killed three people including his sister, sister in law and servant and injured two other family members - mother and brother - in Nawankot area here on Monday.

According to police, accused Rana Bilal opened fire after a conflict with his family members over some domestic issue. As a result, his sister Maria, sister-in-law Uzma and servant Zahid died while his mother Khalida and brother Ali sustained bullet injuries.

Alerted by gunshots, local people rushed to the scene and got hold of accused Rana Bilal, handing him over to the police.

Iqbal Town Superintendent of Police Awais Shafiq said that the accused was an addict of Vigoo and PUBG, online popular games, adding that the accused recreated a PUBG scene, and killed his servant-cum-friend Zahid by tracing him.

The accused had a brawl with his family the other day so today, he brought a pistol from somewhere and opened fire, the SP added.

Awais Shafiq said that it was needed to put in place a mechanism for eliminating the negative impacts of online games particularly PUBG, adding that youth instead of indulging in such online games, should focus on productive activities.

