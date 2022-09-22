UrduPoint.com

Man Refuses To Bury Raped Daughter Till Justice

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

The 12 years old girl was raped and murdered when she was home alone.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2022) A man whose 12 years old daughter was raped and murder in Zaman Town area of Karachi has refused to bury his daughter, demanding the authorities to provide him justice.

AbuTahir, the father, said he would not bury her body until the suspects were arrested.

According to a local private tv, Abu Tahir said that when he returned home from work he found door locked from inside. He said he jumped inside his house from a neighbour’s wall and found the body of his daughter hanging with the ceiling.

“The girl was alone at home as her mother had left the family in the recent past,” said the man.

He stated he did not have differences with anyone and criticised the police for not taking the matter seriously.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified men in Korangi’s Zaman Town area of Karachi.

The Police said that the criminals murdered the girl by hanging her inside the residence. The elder sister went outside the home with her younger sibling when the incident took place.

The police surgeon said that torture marks were found on the slain girl’s neck. Police had formed a team to start the investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Murder Police Man Criminals Family TV From

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

3 hours ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.