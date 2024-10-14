Man Released From Jail After 18 Years Killed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A man released after spending 18 years in jail was shot dead by his rivals in the vicinity of Mattani police station, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in Shaheedan Azakhel area of Mattani where 45-year-old, Akhtar Ali who was released from jail after 18 years, was killed by his rivals.
Kifayat Ullah, a relative of the deceased, told police that Akhtar Ali and his brother were bringing firewood when Akhtar was allegedly killed by his rivals, Hukam Sher and his son Momin.
Receiving multiple bullet wounds, Akhtar Ali died on the scene however his brother remained unhurt.
Some 19 years ago, the son of Hukam Sher, named Nur Dad Khan was killed and Akhtar Ali was arrested as the prime accused in the case, police said adding that following his release from jail, the opponents shot him dead.
Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started an investigation in the case.
APP/vak
