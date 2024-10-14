Open Menu

Man Released From Jail After 18 Years Killed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Man released from jail after 18 years killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A man released after spending 18 years in jail was shot dead by his rivals in the vicinity of Mattani police station, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Shaheedan Azakhel area of Mattani where 45-year-old, Akhtar Ali who was released from jail after 18 years, was killed by his rivals.

Kifayat Ullah, a relative of the deceased, told police that Akhtar Ali and his brother were bringing firewood when Akhtar was allegedly killed by his rivals, Hukam Sher and his son Momin.

Receiving multiple bullet wounds, Akhtar Ali died on the scene however his brother remained unhurt.

Some 19 years ago, the son of Hukam Sher, named Nur Dad Khan was killed and Akhtar Ali was arrested as the prime accused in the case, police said adding that following his release from jail, the opponents shot him dead.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started an investigation in the case.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Jail Died Man From

Recent Stories

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

53 minutes ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

56 minutes ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

1 hour ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

2 hours ago
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

4 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan