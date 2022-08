QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A man lost his life while rescuing a child trapped in a well of the ancient Karez system in Quetta, on Friday.

According to police a child fell in a well in Sariab Raod area. A labour to save his life went down the well. However,he too lost his life due to a poisonous gas.

Later, the local people retrieved the bodies.