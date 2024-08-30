Man Robbed Of 2 Mln In Wah Cantt
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A man was robbed of his car and 2 million Pakistani rupees in the D-18 sector within the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station on Friday.
According to report, the victim, Abdul Razzaq was returning home after collecting cash from his office when four masked individuals, armed with various weapons, intercepted his car.
The robbers then forcibly took his car and the cash worth 2 million rupees and fled the scene.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
APP/ajq/378
