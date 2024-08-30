Open Menu

Man Robbed Of 2 Mln In Wah Cantt

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Man robbed of 2 mln in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A man was robbed of his car and 2 million Pakistani rupees in the D-18 sector within the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station on Friday.

According to report, the victim, Abdul Razzaq was returning home after collecting cash from his office when four masked individuals, armed with various weapons, intercepted his car.

The robbers then forcibly took his car and the cash worth 2 million rupees and fled the scene.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Car Man Taxila Abdul Razzaq From Million

Recent Stories

AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK m ..

AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan

38 minutes ago
 Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Ka ..

Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi

38 minutes ago
 Media professionals call to work for public intere ..

Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests

38 minutes ago
 Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of ter ..

Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik

42 minutes ago
 Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

45 minutes ago
 ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for b ..

ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..

42 minutes ago
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Co ..

Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan

45 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

45 minutes ago
 Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners n ..

Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..

42 minutes ago
 Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railw ..

Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station

42 minutes ago
 Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals ..

Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally

42 minutes ago
 PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain politica ..

PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan