Man Robbed Of Cash In Attock
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 08:08 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A man was looted at gunpoint in a broad daylight robbery incident in Fatehjang town of Attock on Tuesday.
According to details, Wajhat Khan reported to the police that he was heading towards his house after withdrawing
cash from a local bank.
When he reached near the police station, four masked men on two different motorcycles
intercepted him at gunpoint, snatched cash, and fled away with the looted booty.
A case was registered and the police launched further investigation.
