Open Menu

Man Robbed Of Cash In Attock

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Man robbed of cash in Attock

A man was looted at gunpoint in a broad daylight robbery incident in Fatehjang town of Attock on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A man was looted at gunpoint in a broad daylight robbery incident in Fatehjang town of Attock on Tuesday.

According to details, Wajhat Khan reported to the police that he was heading towards his house after withdrawing

cash from a local bank.

When he reached near the police station, four masked men on two different motorcycles

intercepted him at gunpoint, snatched cash, and fled away with the looted booty.

A case was registered and the police launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Bank Man Attock From

Recent Stories

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hosta ..

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios

12 seconds ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

14 seconds ago
 Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on G ..

Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital

16 seconds ago
 Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 District administration provides rosthetic limbs t ..

District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities

3 minutes ago
 Excise teams constituted to clear educational inst ..

Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs

3 minutes ago
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft c ..

HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges

3 minutes ago
 Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental d ..

FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..

7 minutes ago
 Police organize training workshops for election se ..

Police organize training workshops for election security

9 minutes ago
 Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple ..

Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..

9 minutes ago
 Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan