FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Two bandits snatched Rs1.3 million in cash from a citizen on Noorpur Road in the limits of Sargodha road police station.

A police report said on Friday that Ahsan was carrying Rs1.3 million when two dacoits intercepted him and deprived him of the cash. A police team reached the scene and collected evidence.