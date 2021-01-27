UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Saves His Son's Life, Jumps Into Manhole

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:12 PM

Man saves his son's life, jumps into manhole

Man saved his minor son, who fell down into manhole, after jumping into it by risking his own life here at Jhung Road

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Man saved his minor son, who fell down into manhole, after jumping into it by risking his own life here at Jhung Road.

According to details, eight years old boy named Usman was going along with his father at Jhung Road when he suddenly fell down into open manhole.

The father of the kid jumped into the sewerage line without caring his own life and rescued his kid.

The locals staged protest against the Muncipal corporation.

Citizens Sohail, Adnan, Mujahid and others said that Jhung Road is busiest Road of the city and there was main sewerage line which is very deep also.

They said that there were many manhole without cover and they demanded manhole covers to avert from any untoward incident further.

Sanitary Inspector Muncipal Corporation Malik Nadir said that the manhole covers will be placed soon at open manholes.

Related Topics

Protest Road Man From

Recent Stories

MoHAP inaugurates Regenerative Medicine Centre at ..

few seconds

Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets UAE Paralympic hero Kha ..

9 minutes ago

Shibli terms hereditary politics responsible for P ..

few seconds

Dry and cold weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

2 seconds ago

CBUAE commences operational procedures to execute ..

15 minutes ago

Troops forcibly used Madrassas for official functi ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.