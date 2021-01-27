Man saved his minor son, who fell down into manhole, after jumping into it by risking his own life here at Jhung Road

According to details, eight years old boy named Usman was going along with his father at Jhung Road when he suddenly fell down into open manhole.

The father of the kid jumped into the sewerage line without caring his own life and rescued his kid.

The locals staged protest against the Muncipal corporation.

Citizens Sohail, Adnan, Mujahid and others said that Jhung Road is busiest Road of the city and there was main sewerage line which is very deep also.

They said that there were many manhole without cover and they demanded manhole covers to avert from any untoward incident further.

Sanitary Inspector Muncipal Corporation Malik Nadir said that the manhole covers will be placed soon at open manholes.