Man self-immolates over poverty issue

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A man suffered serious burn injuries here on Monday after he set himself on fire over poverty issue.

According to details, Izhar Brohi, 30, a resident of village Faqeer Bisham Brohi of taluka Sindhri, set himself on fire by sprinkling petroleum on his body.

He received serious burns and was rushed to burn ward of civil hospital Karachi with critical condition.

MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah took notice of the incident He ordered to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to him.