Man selling 12-year old daughter for sexual abuse booked in Kasur

Police lodged FIR against seller and buyer on complaint of the minor’s mother in Kasur. The DPO Kasur ordered constituted of a team for arrest of the suspects .

KASUR (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) : A man who attempted to rape a 12-year old girl was booked by local police here in Kasur district, reports said here on Monday.

According to the reports, a man sold her 12-year old daughter to a man for sexual abuse against Rs 500 and invited him to come to his house in Kasur district. The mother of the child-girl, who lodged complaint against the suspects said that her husband called a man to their house and let him sexually abuse their 12-year old daughter after receiving Rs 500. She said she was not at home for some work when the incident happened. She said her daughter told her about the incident when she returned. However, both the suspects escaped. The victim was taken to Pattoki THQ Hospital for medical examination but they said that it was an incident of attempted rape.

According to the local police, the suspect who was called to the house of the victim girl was booked some years ago in child abuse case but was set free.

The suspect who paid the amount to the father had earlier been booked in a child abuse case in 2013 but got off scot free. The police had registered fresh FIR against both suspects on complaint of the minor’s mother. DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat also constituted a team comprising CIA officials for the arrest of the suspects. The suspects were booked under Section 376 (of rape), 371-A (selling person for the purposes of prostitution), 371-B (buying person for the purposes of prostitution) of PPC against the suspects and were conducting raids to arrest them.