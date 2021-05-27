Man sent to jail over nonpayment of maintenance allowance

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Civil Judge Saadia Aslam has sent a man to jail on charge of nonpayment of maintenance allowance to his wife and children despite court orders.

According to details, Naila Parveen had filed a case against her husband Adnan resident of Chak 202/R-B contending that her spouse failed to provide her maintenance allowance for the last many years.

After hearing case, the court had issued a degree of Rs 494,000 in favour of Naila Parveen and directed Adnan to ensure payment on court degree. However, Adnan failed to execute the court orders. Therefore, a court bailiff arrested Adnan and presented him before the court of Civil Judge Saadi Aslam. The judge sent the husband, Adnan, to jail and issued orders that he would be released if he will arrange maintenance allowance of Rs 494,000 under court degree.