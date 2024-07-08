Man Sent To Jail Over Nonpayment Of Maintenance Allowance
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 08:22 PM
The Family Court Faisalabad has sent a man to jail for one year over nonpayment of maintenance allowance
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Family Court Faisalabad has sent a man to jail for one year over nonpayment of maintenance allowance.
As per prosecution, Nasreen Waqar resident of Lahore filed a petition against Waqar Haidar resident of Ashraf Abad Faisalabad and demanded maintenance allowance for her children.
The court after hearing arguments issued decree in favor of Nasreen Waqar on April 02, 2024 and ordered Waqar Haider to pay maintenance allowance of Rs.10,000 per month but he failed to pay the amount.
Therefore, the learned Judge Family Court Muhammad Sajid Bilal sent Waqar Haider to jail for one year.
