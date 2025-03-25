Open Menu

Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Jail For Posting Objectionable Images On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM

Additional Sessions Judge/Judge of Special Court for Anti-Rape Faisalabad Muhammad Iqbal Haral has convicted a man with 11 years in prison and imposed a fine/compensation of Rs.1.5 million over spreading objectionable images of a woman on social media

According to the prosecution, Abdul Rehman resident of Chak No. 121-SB Sillanwali district Sargodha used computer software to create and spread objectionable images of Mst. Lubna Arif resident of Model Town Sargodha through fake social media accounts and tarnishing her reputation.

On the complaint of the victim, the FIA police registered a case against the accused on January 11, 2023 under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and later arrested him from G-9 Markaz, Karachi Company Islamabad in addition to recovering incriminating material from his possession including laptop, mobile phone, etc.

After observing evidence and witnessed, the learned judge awarded 3 years imprisonment to accused Abdul Rehman under section 20 of PECA, 5 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1 million under section 21 of PECA and 3 years imprisonment under section 24 of PECA. The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay fine.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the convict to pay Rs.500,000 in compensation to the victim and he would have to face six months imprisonment if he failed to pay the compensation.

