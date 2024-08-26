Man Sentenced To 12 Years Imprisonment For Abusing Boy
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
A local court has sentenced a man to 12 years imprisonment for abusing a boy
ATTOCK Aug 26 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2024) A local court has sentenced a man to 12 years imprisonment for abusing a boy.
The convict Faizan Ahmed was found guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old boy within the jurisdiction of the Hazro police station.
Additional Sessions Judge Zaffar Iqbal Sial ruled and awarded 12-year imprisonment to the convict
The convict was ordered to pay a fine worth Rs 150,000 or undergo an additional three-month imprisonment.
