Man sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for abusing boy

ATTOCK Aug 26 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2024) A local court has sentenced a man to 12 years imprisonment for abusing a boy.

The convict Faizan Ahmed was found guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old boy within the jurisdiction of the Hazro police station.

Additional Sessions Judge Zaffar Iqbal Sial ruled and awarded 12-year imprisonment to the convict

The convict was ordered to pay a fine worth Rs 150,000 or undergo an additional three-month imprisonment.

