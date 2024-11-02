Man sentenced to 14 years for attempted rape of minor girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A Taxila court on Saturday awarded 14 years imprisonment to Akhter Hussain for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in 2019 within the Wah Saddar Police station limits.

According to local correspondent of APP from Wah Cantt, the conviction was made under sections 376 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), addressing rape and attempted offenses punishable by life imprisonment or shorter terms.

Hussain's guilty verdict followed a thorough examination of evidence and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 0.1 million, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment if the fine remains unpaid.