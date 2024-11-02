Man Sentenced To 14 Years For Attempted Rape Of Minor Girl
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A Taxila court on Saturday awarded 14 years imprisonment to Akhter Hussain for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in 2019 within the Wah Saddar Police station limits.
According to local correspondent of APP from Wah Cantt, the conviction was made under sections 376 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), addressing rape and attempted offenses punishable by life imprisonment or shorter terms.
Hussain's guilty verdict followed a thorough examination of evidence and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 0.1 million, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment if the fine remains unpaid.
Recent Stories
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister emphasizes free medicines, digitization in healthcare system2 minutes ago
-
Country experiencing significant shift: Barrister Saif2 minutes ago
-
Academia key to Pakistan's emerging carbon market: Experts2 minutes ago
-
1,503,537 children get polio drop in five days12 minutes ago
-
Minister attends Ranjit Singh's anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day to 'End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists' observed13 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Youth killed breaking up fight between two brothers22 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies enforcement efforts23 minutes ago
-
Strengthening of health sector govt's top priority; CM32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz nominates five members for Judicial Commission32 minutes ago
-
PBCC conference calls for boost in quality, modern education32 minutes ago