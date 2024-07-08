Open Menu

Man Sentenced To 2-year Imprisonment For Thrashing Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM

A court in Pindi Gheb on Monday sentenced a convict to two-year imprisonment for thrashing a woman over a domestic dispute

A court in Pindi Gheb on Monday sentenced a convict to two-year imprisonment for thrashing a woman over a domestic dispute.

The judge also imposed a fine Rs 30,000 over the convict.

Accused Khursheed Ahmed has manhandled a woman in her house over the domestic issue.

