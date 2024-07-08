Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing woman

A court in Pindi Gheb on Monday sentenced a convict to two-year imprisonment for thrashing a woman over a domestic dispute

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A court in Pindi Gheb on Monday sentenced a convict to two-year imprisonment for thrashing a woman over a domestic dispute.

The judge also imposed a fine Rs 30,000 over the convict.

Accused Khursheed Ahmed has manhandled a woman in her house over the domestic issue.

