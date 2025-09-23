Man sentenced to 20 years in jail in Pindigheb

PHINDIGHEB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A special court for abuse cases has sentenced a rickshaw driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed

a fine of Rs1 million after finding him guilty of assaulting a minor girl.

The convict, identified as Muhammad Amir, a resident of Pindigheb, was arrested earlier this year after the child’s family lodged a complaint accusing him of indecent acts against the girl.

Pindigheb police registered the case and submitted challan in court.

The court ruled that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would undergo an additional three years of

imprisonment.