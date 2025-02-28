Open Menu

Man Sentenced To 4 Years For Axing Woman In Wah Cantt

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 10:10 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A local court in Wah Cantt on Friday has sentenced a man to four years in prison for axing a woman in her home over a family dispute.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on April 9, 2024, within the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

Tariq Mehmood, a native of Khanpur attacked his relative with an axe and fled the scene. The police registered a case against Mehmood under sections 337-A-4 and 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched a hunt to arrest him.

He was eventually apprehended on May 3 and sent to jail.

During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence linking Mehmood to the crime. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to four years in prison. Additionally, the court ordered Mehmood to pay compensation of Rs 1.20 million to the victim for causing Shajjah-i-ammah. If he fails to pay the compensation, he will serve an additional six months in prison.

