Man Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Gas Theft In Jacobabad
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A local court in Jacobabad on Monday sentenced Abdul Sattar Sarki to five years in prison for gas theft.
According to the police, district and Sessions Judge Syed Sharafuddin Shah also imposed a fine of 500,000 rupees on Sarki.
Additionally, the court ordered him to pay 11,64,400 rupees in damages caused by the theft.
