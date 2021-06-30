Man sentenced to death

The Additional Session Judge Afzal Majoka Masood on Wednesday sentenced a man to death, after finding him guilty of killing an 18-year-old girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Additional Session Judge Afzal Majoka Masood on Wednesday sentenced a man to death, after finding him guilty of killing an 18-year-old girl.

The accused Noman had killed Javeria in the area of Police station Rawat in 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,00,000 on him.

The court also awarded seven years of additional imprisonment to the convicted person besides a fine of Rs 50,000 under Pakistan Penal Code section 452.