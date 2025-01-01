Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A murder convict, Shahzad Khan, was sentenced to death on Wednesday for the brutal murder of his wife, which occurred on June 27, last year, within the limits of Attock Police Station.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.3 million as damages.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Attock City Police Station, Shahzad had contracted marriage with the victim six years ago. However, their relationship had deteriorated over the past few months, prompting the victim to return to her parents' house.

In a shocking turn of events, Shahzad arrived at his in-laws' house to take his wife back, but upon her refusal, he brutally stabbed her to death with a dragger and fled the scene. The police later arrested Shahzad and recovered the murder weapon.

During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence establishing Shahzad's involvement in the murder, leading to the court's verdict of death sentence.