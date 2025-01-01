Open Menu

Man Sentenced To Death For Brutal Murder Of Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife

A murder convict, Shahzad Khan, was sentenced to death on Wednesday for the brutal murder of his wife, which occurred on June 27, last year, within the limits of Attock Police Station.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.3 million as damages

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A murder convict, Shahzad Khan, was sentenced to death on Wednesday for the brutal murder of his wife, which occurred on June 27, last year, within the limits of Attock Police Station.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.3 million as damages.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Attock City Police Station, Shahzad had contracted marriage with the victim six years ago. However, their relationship had deteriorated over the past few months, prompting the victim to return to her parents' house.

In a shocking turn of events, Shahzad arrived at his in-laws' house to take his wife back, but upon her refusal, he brutally stabbed her to death with a dragger and fled the scene. The police later arrested Shahzad and recovered the murder weapon.

During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence establishing Shahzad's involvement in the murder, leading to the court's verdict of death sentence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Police Station Fine Marriage Wife Attock June FIR Million Weapon Court

Recent Stories

10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship unde ..

10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk durin ..

PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024

3 minutes ago
 Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking ..

Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..

3 minutes ago
 Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

13 minutes ago
 Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024

Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024

2 minutes ago
Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife

Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife

2 minutes ago
 Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized

Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized

2 minutes ago
 ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ In ..

ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative

2 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent ba ..

WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis

7 minutes ago
 ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on visi ..

ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan