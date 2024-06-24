Man sentenced to death for burning wife alive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Abul Hassnat sentenced a man to death for burning his wife alive two years ago in Raza Abad police limits.

According to the prosecution, Naveed Ahmad Mughal, 45, of Naimat Abad, had set his wife, Sanobar Bibi, ablaze after dousing her clothes with petrol over a domestic dispute.

As a result, she received severe burn injuries and died in hospital. Raza Abad police had registered a case on the complaint of Fatima Zahra, their daughter, and submitted the challan in court.

After observing witnesses and evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Abul Hassnat awarded the death sentence to the accused. The convict was also directed to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the family of the deceased or undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.