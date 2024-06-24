Man Sentenced To Death For Burning Wife Alive
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Abul Hassnat sentenced a man to death for burning his wife alive two years ago in Raza Abad police limits.
According to the prosecution, Naveed Ahmad Mughal, 45, of Naimat Abad, had set his wife, Sanobar Bibi, ablaze after dousing her clothes with petrol over a domestic dispute.
As a result, she received severe burn injuries and died in hospital. Raza Abad police had registered a case on the complaint of Fatima Zahra, their daughter, and submitted the challan in court.
After observing witnesses and evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Abul Hassnat awarded the death sentence to the accused. The convict was also directed to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the family of the deceased or undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.
Recent Stories
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh19 seconds ago
-
Randhawa directs to clean, channelize all drains in federal capital22 seconds ago
-
FAO team discusses tea commercialization plan with KP officials25 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman ensures justice for Pesco consumer in Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
SIAL instals 1.8MW solar power system10 minutes ago
-
KU awards 125 MPhil, 52 PhD, other degrees in various disciplines10 minutes ago
-
Nine power pilferers booked10 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding sites, arrests 1610 minutes ago
-
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI11 minutes ago
-
KP government enhances ADRC's efforts for dispute resolution20 minutes ago
-
Travelogue of Dr Fasihuddin published20 minutes ago
-
Two held, 7 motorcycles seized20 minutes ago