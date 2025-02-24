Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln worker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A murder convict sentenced to death on Monday in a murder case registered against them for killing his fellow worker at a brick kiln located in Dandi area in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on April 28, 2024

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A murder convict sentenced to death on Monday in a murder case registered against them for killing his fellow worker at a brick kiln located in Dandi area in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on April 28, 2024.

According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Pindigheb Police station, the accused Muhammad Nadir- a native of Alipur Muzaffargarh has strangled to death his fellow worker identified as Muhammad Shoukat within the premises of brick kiln over some pity dispute and fled away, subsequently he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court.

Later Police arrested the suspect after raiding his hideout, during the trail, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established involvement of Nadir in the cold blood murder of Shoukat subsequently.

The Additional Session Judge Pindigheb Qammar Zaman Bhatti after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convict was found guilty of killing the man so he was sent the convict to gallows. The convict was also ordered to pay Rs 0.3 million as damages.

APP/nsi/378