UrduPoint.com

Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Man sentenced to death for killing wife

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kot Addu, Mahmood Hayat, on Friday awarded death sentence to a man on charge of killing his wife

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Kot Addu, Mahmood Hayat, on Friday awarded death sentence to a man on charge of killing his wife.

Accused Abdul Ghaffar had slaughtered his wife by a grass cutting tool over a domestic dispute six months back, according to prosecution.

On Friday, the judge awarded death sentence to the accused and imposed Rs 500,000 fine on him.

The accused would suffer six-month jail in case of default.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Wife Man Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Govt to stay till August 2023: Afnan Ullah Khan

Govt to stay till August 2023: Afnan Ullah Khan

3 minutes ago
 Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccina ..

Traders advised to get sacrificial animals vaccinated

3 minutes ago
 Salah ends speculation by signing new Liverpool co ..

Salah ends speculation by signing new Liverpool contract

3 minutes ago
 Death toll from northeast India landslide rises to ..

Death toll from northeast India landslide rises to 20

3 minutes ago
 Punjab chief minister re-election on July 22: Supr ..

Punjab chief minister re-election on July 22: Supreme Court

6 minutes ago
 Nearly 33,000 children flee Mozambique violence

Nearly 33,000 children flee Mozambique violence

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.