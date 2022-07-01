Man sentenced to death for killing wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Kot Addu, Mahmood Hayat, on Friday awarded death sentence to a man on charge of killing his wife.

Accused Abdul Ghaffar had slaughtered his wife by a grass cutting tool over a domestic dispute six months back, according to prosecution.

On Friday, the judge awarded death sentence to the accused and imposed Rs 500,000 fine on him.

The accused would suffer six-month jail in case of default.