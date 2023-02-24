UrduPoint.com

Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Man sentenced to death for killing woman

A local court on Friday sentenced a man to death for murdering a woman in limits of Attock City police station on April 12, 2022

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday sentenced a man to death for murdering a woman in limits of Attock City police station on April 12, 2022.

The Session Judge Asad Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 0.

5 million on the accused identified as 19 years old Muhammad Yousaf- an Afghan national .

According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the accused shot the married woman for her refusal for having extra maternal relationship.

The prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established involvement of Yousaf in the cold blood murder of the woman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Afghanistan Police Station Fine Married Man Attock Asad Ali April Women FIR Blood Million Court

Recent Stories

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by- ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; rest ..

2 minutes ago
 Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina S ..

Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina Smart Village'

9 minutes ago
 UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseles ..

UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseless' war

2 minutes ago
 SOS Village children visit Governor House

SOS Village children visit Governor House

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.