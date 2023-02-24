Man sentenced to death for killing woman

A local court on Friday sentenced a man to death for murdering a woman in limits of Attock City police station on April 12, 2022

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday sentenced a man to death for murdering a woman in limits of Attock City police station on April 12, 2022.

The Session Judge Asad Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 0.

5 million on the accused identified as 19 years old Muhammad Yousaf- an Afghan national .

According to the FIR registered under section 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the accused shot the married woman for her refusal for having extra maternal relationship.

The prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established involvement of Yousaf in the cold blood murder of the woman.