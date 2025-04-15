Man Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Stage Actress
A sessions court on Tuesday convicted an accused in the murder case of stage actress Shazia and the attempted murder of her two sisters
The court sentenced the accused, Warris Ali alias Dana, to death for killing the stage actress and also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000. Additionally, the court awarded seven years imprisonment for attempting to kill Shazia’s two sisters and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Shahid Hussain announced the verdict after the charges against the accused were proven.
Deputy District Public Prosecutor Saeed Bhatti argued before the court that strong evidence was available against the accused, and 18 witnesses had testified against him. He requested the court to award strict punishment to the accused.
The Iqbal Town police had registered a case against the accused in 2021 for killing stage actress Shazia and injuring her two sisters over a monetary dispute.
