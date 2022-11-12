Man sentenced to death for murdering his US national ex-wife

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A sessions court in Rawalpindi on Saturday handed down the death sentence to the ex-husband of a Pakistani-American woman, Wajiha Swati, after finding him guilty in her murder case.

The verdict was announced by Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Saturday.

The accused, Rizwan Habib Bangash, who confessed to killing his former wife last December, was also awarded ten years of imprisonment on the charges of kidnapping the victim.

The FIR for Wajiha's kidnapping and murder was registered with the Morgah Police Station on October 17, 2021.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on Bangash.

The court also awarded seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 each to two co-accused -- Wajiha's father-in-law, Hurriyatullah, and servant, Sultan -- while three suspects, including Yousuf, Zahida and Rasheed were acquitted due to lack of evidence against them.

Senior officials of the United States Embassy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team were also present in the court.