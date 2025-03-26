Man Sentenced To Death For Nephew’s Murder
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for murdering his nephew in 2021.
The convict, Muhammad Imran alias Sabi, was found guilty of killing his nephew, Ali Shan.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Shahid Hameed announced the verdict, also imposing a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.
During the trial, Deputy District Prosecutor Sajid Saeed Bhatti presented evidence against the convict, while 13 prosecution witnesses testified. The court ruled in favor of the prosecution after the charges were proven.
According to prosecution, the Raiwind City Police registered a case against Imran in 2021 under murder charges. He had shot and killed his nephew over a personal dispute.
