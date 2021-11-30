Man sentenced to death in a murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man. According to details, the accused Muhammad Awais had killed Muhammad Nazeer in a firing incident in the Chontra Police station area in 2018.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded a death sentence and a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict.