Man Sentenced To Death In A Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:40 PM

District and Session Court of Rawalpindi on Thursday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :District and Session Court of Rawalpindi on Thursday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man.

According to details, the accused Hammad Kiani during an attempt of robbery had shot down Nawaz Asghar in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police station in 2019.

Additional District and Session Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik, after hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded a death sentence and a fine the accused of Rs 500,000.

The court also sentenced three years in prison and a fine of Rs 25,000 to the accomplices of convict on robbery charges.

