UrduPoint.com

Man Sentenced To Death In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:37 PM

Man sentenced to death in murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man.

According to details, the accused Sheroz Shahid, alias Tutee, killed Muhammad Nadeem over a minor dispute in the Ratta Amral Police station area in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded a death sentence and a fine of Rs 250,000 on the convict.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Fine Man 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan keen to strengthen trade and economic t ..

Azerbaijan keen to strengthen trade and economic ties with Pakistan: Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Remington Gladiators, Remington ..

Polo Super League: Remington Gladiators, Remington Stars victorious

26 seconds ago
 Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of dem ..

Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of democracy, constitution: Governor ..

28 seconds ago
 Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

17 minutes ago
 NAB request court to dismiss objections against fr ..

NAB request court to dismiss objections against freezing of accused assets

31 seconds ago
 22 dens of illegal hunters demolished

22 dens of illegal hunters demolished

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.