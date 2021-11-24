Man sentenced to death in murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in killing a man.

According to details, the accused Sheroz Shahid, alias Tutee, killed Muhammad Nadeem over a minor dispute in the Ratta Amral Police station area in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded a death sentence and a fine of Rs 250,000 on the convict.