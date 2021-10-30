Man sentenced to death,18 years imprisonment in a murder case

A District and Session Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence and 18 years imprisonment to an accused involved in killing a man and injuring a woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :A District and Session Court on Saturday awarded a death sentence and 18 years imprisonment to an accused involved in killing a man and injuring a woman.

According to details, the accused Muhammad Umair Khan had killed the victim Irshad and injured a woman in the Kahutta Police station area, in 2019 over a domestic issue.

Additional District and Session Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded a death sentence and a fine of Rs 0.5 million over murder charges, ten years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 on the head of an attempt of murder while the convicted will have to spend more eight years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000 on damages charges.