Man sentenced to five years in prison for terror activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court, Sargodha (ATC) Khawar Rasheed awarded five years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities and seized his property.

Court sources said Saturday that on Oct 23, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) conducted raid at Sadar Bazar and arrested an accused Talkha Khan S/O Javed Shiekh and recovered ammunition material, detonator and safety fuse from his possession.

CTD police registered a case against the accused under Terrorism Act and presented challans in ATC Sargodha.

On proving the charges, the ATC judge awarded him five years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated the property of Talha Khan.