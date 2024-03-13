Man sentenced to life for abducting, killing teenage girl

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A local court in Taxila has sentenced a convicted criminal to life imprisonment for the abduction and killing of a teenage girl, on Wednesday.

According to FIR registered Wah Saddar Police Station, A man identified as Ilyas Khan has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs one million for the abduction and killing of a teenage girl Liaba Bibi, in Taxila in 2021.

The Additional district and session Judge in Taxila imposed the sentence after convict confessed to abducting the 15-year-old girl, who worked as a maid and subsequently setting her body on fire after a botched abortion in Kohat city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court's decision came after the prosecution presented substantial evidence proving Khan's involvement in the heinous crime.

APP/ajq/378