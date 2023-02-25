UrduPoint.com

Man Sentenced To Life For Crime Murder

A local court in Jand town here on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a man over a land dispute in the limits of Jand police station in the year 2003.

Additional and Sessions Judge Farrukh Hameed also imposed a fine of Rs 0.2 million on the accused identified as Muhammad Shareef.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the accused shot dead Ghulam Haider over a land dispute and remained underground for over 15 years. Police through human and digital intelligence traced the murder suspect and sent him behind bars.

The prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused which established the involvement of Muhammad Shareef in the murder of Mr Haider.

