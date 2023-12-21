Man sentenced to life for murdering wife

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Taxila for brutally murdering his wife over a domestic dispute on Thursday.

According to police, the accused Waqas Ahmed had shot his wife dead and was arrested along with the weapon used in the murder over domestic issue.

The case was registered at Taxila Police Station under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the year 2020.

After producing substantial evidence against the accused, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million to be paid to the deceased's legal heirs.

