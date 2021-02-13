UrduPoint.com
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Beating Wife To Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A local court of Fatehjang on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him of beating his wife to death in Mumtazabad area in Sadqal village in limits of Fatehjang Police station a year ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Raja Mohammad Ajmal Khan ho presided over the trial has found guilty the convict accused Khursheed Ahmed of beating to death his wife, Gulshan Bibi and also subjecting her to domestic abuse.

The judge concluded that the prosecution had managed to prove the murder charges against the convict. The court had earlier examined in detail the statements of witnesses who had positively identified Khursheed Ahmed as the killer.

The accused was also awarded a fine of Rs 0.2 million, which he is supposed to pay to the legal heirs of the deceased as compensation. In case of non-payment, he would undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

