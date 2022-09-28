Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife

Additional District & Sessions Judge Amiruddin on Wednesday handed life imprisonment to Waseem Khakhrani for killing his wife

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Amiruddin on Wednesday handed life imprisonment to Waseem Khakhrani for killing his wife.

The court also ordered the convicted to pay blood money to the family of the deceased woman.

Khakhrani was nominated in an FIR lodged by the murdered woman's brother Sajjad Khakhrani with Rasheed Wagga Police Station, Larkana in 2021.

According to the FIR, Waseem Khakhrani killed his wife, Noorjahan, in cold blood in Maindad Khakhrani village, Bakrani Taluka on May 19, 2021.

After conducting trial for months, the court found Waseem Khakhrani guilty of murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment. After the announcement of the verdict, the convicted was shifted to Larkana Central Jail.