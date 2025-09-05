Open Menu

Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Teenager 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:13 PM

Lahore court imposes fine of Rs10,000 on convict as prosecution successfully prove the case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) A sessions court in Lahore on Friday sentenced Ghulam Nabi to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs10,000 for repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi announced the verdict after hearing arguements of both sides.

The prosecution proved the charges beyond doubt, based on testimonies of 13 witnesses presented by state prosecutor Shehla Chaudhry. The evidence confirmed that the convict had subjected the complainant’s daughter to sexual abuse over three months, which resulted in her pregnancy.

The court observed that the evidence was conclusive and the convict’s defense failed to establish innocence. Rights activists stress that while this verdict delivers justice in one case, hundreds of victims across Pakistan still await justice in similar circumstances.

This conviction serves as a reminder that child protection laws must be enforced more vigorously, and society as a whole must play its role in breaking the silence around sexual abuse.

The legal experts say that the verdict underscores the urgent need for stronger measures to protect children from sexual violence.

